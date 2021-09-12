$800,000 In Damage After Fire At Baseline Towing In Huntsville

Huntsville/Lake Of Bays firefighters from stations one and five responded to a reported structure fire at 1:40 a.m., on Sunday September 12th on Lindgren Rd. West in Huntsville

Crews arrived and saw flames coming from the shop for Baseline Towing and Heavy Recovery that spread to the office area. The business told Muskoka411 that all the trucks are fine, but there could be damage to one.

Crews were able to get the fire under control quickly and called in an excavator to assist with clearing material to fully extinguish the fire.

The fire department says the cause of the fire is under investigation with an estimated damage of $800,000. There were no injuries reported and crews were on scene for about five hours.

“So glad everyone is safe , needed baseline service twice, we do not live in the area, just passing through with car troubles, amazing staff” said Denise Kettela

Baseline Towing and Heavy Recovery says it is still open and operating.

#BREAKING

Stations 1 and 5 are on scene at Baseline Towing on Lindgren Rd. West for a structure fire. Lindgren Rd. is currently closed. @Muskoka411 pic.twitter.com/MnfBU9llcJ — Stefan Ottenbrite (@StefanM411) September 12, 2021