Fatal Off Road Vehicle Collision On County Road 121

Haliburton Highlands OPP are investigating a fatal single off-road vehicle (ORV) collision.

On September 26, 2021, just after 6 p.m., officers from the Haliburton Highlands OPP, along with the Haliburton County Paramedic Services and Minden Hills Township Fire Department, responded to a single-vehicle collision involving an ORV on County Road 121. As a result of the collision, the lone male rider was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced deceased a short time later.

The deceased has been identified as Tom White, 45 years old, of Fergus, Ontario.

County Road 121 at Rice Road was temporarily closed while Technical Collision Investigation (TCI) officers attended the scene for further investigation.

Due to the increased number of ORVs at this time of year, officers are reminding riders to exercise caution and ride within laws that are designed to keep you safe while operating any type of ORV. The OPP are also asking the public to partner with them to reduce the rising number of all-terrain vehicle (ATV) or ORV incidents.

Always be prepared for the unexpected. Carry a tool kit, first-aid supplies, tow rope, flashlight, tire repair kit, high-energy food and cell phone. Also carry a map, compass or GPS unit, and know how to use them.

Make it a priority to:

· Always wear a comfortable, well-fitted and fastened approved helmet

· Never drink and ride

· Ride with others – never alone

· Take a safety course and get to know your equipment

· Stay in control and ride within your skill level

· Know your responsibilities wherever you ride

· Let someone know your trip or activity plans

For more information on ATV/ORV safety and legal requirements, visit www.ontario.ca/atv.