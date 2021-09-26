Fatal Train And Car Crash On Upper Big Chute Road

The Orillia OPP and emergency crews responded to a report of a crash involving a train and a car at 2:18 p.m. September 26, 2021 on Upper Big Chute Road, in Severn Township.

The scene is at a rail crossing just east of the Irish Line where a lone female operating a car came into contact with a trail at that location.

The female has been pronounced deceased at the scene which is being investigated by members of the OPP Central Region TIME Team that consists of trained collision investigators.

Officers at the scene anticipate the portion of the Upper Big Chute Road that is currently closed for east/west traffic to be fully open around 7:30 p.m. September 26, 2021.

The name of the female has not been released at this time.