OSPCA Reaches Milestone Of 135 U.S. Dogs Transferred To Canada In 2021

Working with overcrowded U.S. shelters, the Ontario SPCA is helping dogs find homes

The Ontario SPCA and Humane Society has welcomed another 24 dogs from overcrowded shelters in the United States, bringing the total number of animals transported from the U.S. this year to 135 dogs and 32 cats.

There are many animal shelters in the United States that are at, or nearing capacity, which means they don’t have space to help any more animals. When partnering animal organizations in the U.S. first reached out for help in late May, the Ontario SPCA sprang into action.

The 24 dogs arrived Friday from North Carolina, with 14 of the dogs staying at Ontario SPCA animal centres in Brockville, Napanee, Midland, Muskoka and Orangeville. Ten of the dogs are being adopted through partnering organizations, the Brant County SPCA and the Montreal SPCA.

“Our focus remains on helping animals here in Ontario, and when a request for support comes in, we will do what we can to help change the lives of those animals,” says Jennifer Bluhm, Acting Chief, Animal Protection Services, Ontario SPCA and Humane Society. “We are grateful that animal shelters that are at capacity are working together to find alternative options to give these animals hope.”

This is the second time in the past two months that the Brant County SPCA has opened their doors to animals south of the border through the Ontario SPCA.

“While we remain dedicated to helping animals and people in our community, when another community is in crisis and reaches out for assistance, we want to help where we can,” says Nadine Dwinnell, Director of Animal Care for the Brant County SPCA. “Transfer programs are essential in the quest to help animals that are at risk when shelters are beyond capacity. We are happy to help as we have also used transfer programs to provide positive outcomes for animals from our community.”

Dogs adopted through the Ontario SPCA and Brant County SPCA will be spayed or neutered, fully vaccinated, treated for any parasites and microchipped before they will be ready to find homes. If you are interested in adopting, or wish to donate and help cover the costs of making these re-homing missions possible, visit, ontariospca.ca or brantcountyspca.com.