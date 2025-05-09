Enjoy Free Fishing On Mother’s Day Weekend

Spring has arrived and in honor of Mother’s Day Ontario is offering Canadian residents the opportunity to fish for free across Ontario this weekend, May 10 and 11.
“Fishing is a timeless Ontario tradition that brings people together. Whether you’re an experienced angler or casting a line for the first time, fishing is a great way to connect with loved ones and enjoy everything the great outdoors has to offer,” said Mike Harris, Minister of Natural Resources. “This Mother’s Day weekend, why not get outside and enjoy the water with friends and family, all while supporting local jobs and communities that thrive through fishing.”
Recreational fishing is a vital part of Ontario’s economy, contributing significantly to local tourism and jobs. Opportunities like Mother’s Day weekend encourage those curious about fishing to give it a try and experience the enjoyment of fishing firsthand.
If you are fishing for free during the Mother’s Day weekend, all conservation licence catch and size limits, sanctuaries and all other fishing regulations still apply.
Quick Facts
- This weekend marks the second of four opportunities for Canadian residents to fish for free this year. The remaining dates are Father’s Day weekend (June 14-15) and Family Fishing Week (June 28-July 6).
- Over one million licensed anglers spend $1.75 billion per year on recreational fishing in Ontario.
- Canadian residents participating in free fishing periods must carry identification issued by the provincial or federal government, showing their name and date of birth.
- Outside of free fishing periods, most people between the ages of 18 and 64 must have an Outdoors Card and a licence to fish. All veterans and active Canadian Armed Forces members residing in Ontario can enjoy free recreational fishing in the province, whenever and wherever fishing is allowed.
- Ontario fishing licences can be purchased online at huntandfishontario.com. If buying online, always look for the Ontario logo. You can also purchase in person at participating ServiceOntario or authorized licence issuer locations.