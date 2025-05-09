Township Launches ‘Engage Lake Of Bays’

The Township of Lake of Bays is excited to introduce Engage Lake of Bays, a new online hub where residents can connect, share ideas, and stay updated on key community projects. This platform makes it easy to stay informed and get involved in shaping the future of the township.

Here’s how Engage Lake of Bays can help you:

Stay in the loop : Follow the progress of ongoing projects.

: Follow the progress of ongoing projects. Share your thoughts : Use surveys and feedback forms to have your say.

: Use surveys and feedback forms to have your say. Connect with your community: Explore projects and learn about what’s happening around you.

Why Sign Up?

Creating an account makes it easier to stay updated on projects that matter to you. With a profile, you save time by not having to repeat the same information when taking part in multiple surveys.

The platform is launching with several exciting initiatives:

The Official Plan Review : Share your input to help guide growth, development, and land use over the next 25 years.

: Share your input to help guide growth, development, and land use over the next 25 years. Splash Pad and Playground in Baysville : Learn about this exciting project, made possible by a generous donation from the Babb family.

: Learn about this exciting project, made possible by a generous donation from the Babb family. Dwight Community Centre and Library Expansion: Explore the renovation and expansion project transforming the space into an enhanced Community Hub.

Join the Conversation

The Township wants to hear from you! The Township actively uses feedback to guide municipal projects and ensure their decisions reflect the needs and desires of our residents. Engage Lake of Bays is your chance to shape the future of the township. Sign up today to follow projects, not miss future opportunities to engage, share your ideas, and be part of building a vibrant, connected community.

Visit Engage.LakeofBays.on.ca to get started!