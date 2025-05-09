Ontario Breaks Ground On Long-Term Care Home Expansion In Parry Sound

New construction will add 22 modern long-term care beds to the community

Construction is underway to add 22 modern long-term care beds at Belvedere

Heights, a long-term care home in Parry Sound. These beds will complement the existing 101 beds currently at the home, and stem from an investment from the Construction Funding Subsidy top-up.

The expansion is part of the government’s plan to protect Ontario by creating good jobs and building for the future, while ensuring seniors get the quality of care and quality of life they need and deserve.

“This expansion is great news for residents of Parry Sound, and is part of our plan to protect seniors and increase access to world-class care across our province,” said John Jordan, Parliamentary

Assistant to the Minister of Long-Term Care. “When construction is complete, 22 additional

residents will have a safe and modern place to call home.”

Belvedere Heights long-term care home encourages residents to take a purposeful living approach by designing an environment with small, intimate seating areas that encourage social interaction.

The home follows the Eden Alternative Model of Care, which focuses on enhancing resident and community engagement. The home is expected to welcome additional residents in winter 2027.

This project is part of the Ontario government’s commitment to build 58,000 new and upgraded long-term care beds across the province. The plan to improve care for seniors is built on four pillars: staffing and care; quality and enforcement; building modern, safe, and comfortable homes; and connecting seniors with faster, more convenient access to the services they need.

“We are very excited to have the opportunity to develop an additional 22 long-term care beds for our community. Belvedere is a wonderful, warm, and caring home, and this expansion will provide much-needed accommodation for our seniors. We are extremely grateful to the Ministry of LongTerm Care and Infrastructure Ontario for working very closely with us to make this project happen.”

Pamela Wing

Chair, Belvedere Heights Board of Management