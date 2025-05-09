Animal Complaint Investigated In Orillia After Strong Smell From A Residence

Members of the Orillia detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were dispatched to an animal complaint on Carlton St. after a strong smell emanating from a residence.

On May 7, 2025, at approximately 1:00 p.m., Orillia OPP received a call from a concerned neighbor reporting a strong smell coming from a near by residence. Upon arriving on scene police observed an extensive amount of pet food outside the residence. After several negative attempts to contact anyone, police were forced to make entry. Once access was gained police were unable to make full entry into the residence and requested Orillia Fire to attend with Hazmat suits. After further investigation Animal Welfare was contacted to assist with the removal of several animals in distress in need of medical attention.

Investigation is ongoing with the assistance from the Animal Welfare Services.

If you have any concerns with animals you can contact Animal Services 2-833-9-ANIMAL

