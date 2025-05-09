Two Young Drivers From Minden Hills Charged With Impaired Driving

Members of the City of Kawartha Lakes Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) entered into an impaired driving investigation on May 8, 2025.

On May 8, 2025, at approximately 12:15 a.m., officers were notified of a single motor vehicle collision on County Road 121, Fenelon Township. Officers attended the scene and upon further investigation two drivers were arrested for impaired driving offences.

Chantell Paradie, 21-year-old of Minden Hills, was charged with:

Operation while Impaired – Blood Alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Fail to Comply with Undertaking x2

Young Driver – B.A.C. above zero

Drive motor vehicle – no licence

Neveah Smith, 19-year-old of Minden Hills, was charged with

Operation while Impaired – Blood Alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

Operate Unsafe Vehicle

Fail to properly wear seatbelt

Novice Drive – B.A.C. above zero

Young Driver – B.A.C. above zero

Class G1 licence holder – accompanying driver B.A.C. .05 or above

Class G1 licence holder – unaccompanied by qualified driver

Both are scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Lindsay at a later date and both received a 90 day licence suspension and the vehicle is impounded for 7 days.

If you plan on drinking or consuming drugs, plan to not drive. Instead, arrange for a designated driver, take a taxi or public transit, or come up with another plan that takes impaired driving out of the picture.