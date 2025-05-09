Muskoka Tourism AGM Celebrates Record Growth, Welcomes New Board And Launches New Campaigns For 2025

Muskoka Tourism hosted its Annual General Meeting this week at the beautiful Taboo Muskoka Resort, welcoming over 100 tourism stakeholders, community leaders and partners from across the region. The event celebrated a year of tremendous growth and collaboration and set the stage for an ambitious 2025.

Muskoka: Home of the Stars and Birding in Muskoka: Nature Takes Flight showcased a region that can thrive in all seasons. Attendees heard updates from guest speakers representing CRG Market Research, Destination Ontario and Ontario Northland. Muskoka Tourism reported its strongest performance to date, with over 110 million marketing impressions, 1.36 million website session and 358,000 direct referrals to local tourism operators. Innovative campaigns such asand showcased a region that can thrive in all seasons.

“We’re incredibly proud of what we’ve accomplished,” said Val Hamilton, Executive Director of Muskoka Tourism. “Our momentum is real and it’s growing. With a clear vision and strong collaboration across the region, we’re delivering powerful marketing that’s inspiring visitors to choose Muskoka and proving ourselves to be a forward-thinking Destination Marketing Organization in Canada.”

At the meeting, Muskoka Tourism also introduced its 2025 Board of Directors, welcoming three new members:

Marcie Juliao , Deerhurst Resort

, Deerhurst Resort Pamela Harris , Blue Willow Tea Shop

, Blue Willow Tea Shop Amy Taylor, Town of Gravenhurst

They join returning board members:

CHAIR: Adam Frederick , South Muskoka Golf & Curling Club

VICE CHAIR: Chris Bosworth , Algonquin Outfitters

TREASURER: Janet Denstedt , Beachside Cottages

PAST CHAIR: Michael Simonett, ClubLink Resorts

Brenda Rhodes – District of Muskoka Councillor

Peter Johnston – District of Muskoka Councillor

Kevin Goodman – Tall Pines Music & Arts Festival

Jordan Waines – Muskoka Steamships

Krystal Perepeluk – Ontario Northland

Rachel Holden – Chalets on Lake Muskoka

With 52 new members joining the organization in the past year and growing collaboration with their partners, Muskoka Tourism continues to amplify the region’s presence both across Ontario and internationally.

In 2025, Muskoka Tourism will represent the region at three major international events:

Rendez-vous Canada – Canada’s leading international travel trade event hosted by Destination Ontario and Tourism Industry Association of Canada

Travel Media Association of Canada Conference – Connecting one-on-one with travel writers and content creators

Go Media Canada Summit – Promoting Muskoka to top-tier international journalists hosted by Destination Canada

Muskoka: Where Summer Feels Canadian, supported by digital advertising and 30 billboards across Ontario as well as an expanded U.S. media buy in key drive states through Destination Ontario. Interest from the United States is up, with three times more American visitors to DiscoverMuskoka.ca compared to the same time last year. Looking ahead, Muskoka Tourism’s new campaigns include, supported by digital advertising and 30 billboards across Ontario as well as an expanded U.S. media buy in key drive states through Destination Ontario. Interest from the United States is up, with three times more American visitors tocompared to the same time last year.

“We’re incredibly grateful to the District of Muskoka for their continued funding,” said Val Hamilton, Executive Director of Muskoka Tourism. “Their support is essential; it allows us to do the important work of promoting this region and supporting the incredible tourism operators who make Muskoka so special. We also want to thank our municipal partners and Municipal Accommodation Tax collaborators. By working together, we’re able to share Muskoka’s story to more audiences and ensure this iconic Canadian destination gets the recognition it deserves.”