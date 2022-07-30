Cottage Destroyed By Fire On Gloucester Pool Lake

Georgian Bay fire emergency services responded to Nicholson Road in the Township Of Georgian Bay to a reported cottage fire on Gloucester Pool Lake.

Crews got the call on Friday at around 6 p.m.

Members from all three Georgian Bay fire stations attended the fire and were able to contain the fire to the structure so there was no damage to any outbuildings or neighbouring cottages. The Fire department And insurance company say they are working together to determine cause and there is no estimated damage at this time.

While Georgian Bay Fire crews were dealing with the structure fire, one of the cottagers that attended with their pumps and hoses ended up going to hospital with yellow jacket stings as he had allergic reaction and an ambulance attended transporting him to the hospital for treatment.

Deputy Fire Chief Chad Dowell was pleased with the efforts from the crew.

“Great effort by the fire department and cottagers that were able to contain the fire to the structure and not spread anywhere else.”