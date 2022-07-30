Dairy Queen Celebrates 20 Years Of Making Miracles Happen For Children Across Canada

On Thursday, August 11, Dairy Queen Canada’s Miracle Treat Day will continue to make miracles happen for kids receiving care at local children’s hospitals across Canada. For the 20th year running, Dairy Queen is encouraging Canadians to go out and buy a Blizzard, with net proceeds from each Blizzard Treat sold at participating DQ locations donated to local children’s hospital foundations.

In 2021 alone, local children’s hospitals across Canada delivered care to children through nearly 3 million in-person and virtual visits. To support the health of children and their families, Dairy Queen staff, volunteers and stakeholders come together throughout the year to highlight Miracle Treat Day and help raise funds.

“Since 1984, Dairy Queen has played an integral role to Children’s Miracle Network in Canada, contributing over $46 million in support of local children’s hospital foundations across Canada,” said Mark Hierlihy, President and Chief Executive Officer of Canada’s Children’s Hospital Foundations, the not-for-profit organization which runs Children’s Miracle Network in Canada. “Every Blizzard Treat sold on August 11 will help bring us one step closer to achieving our ultimate vision—when we change the health of children, we change the health of Canada,” added Hierlihy.

“We’re celebrating Miracle Treat Day in the summer for the first time since 2019 and are thrilled to be reaching our 20th anniversary milestone this August,” said Candida Ness, Vice President of Marketing, Dairy Queen Canada. “We are so proud of what we have accomplished with Children’s Miracle Network over the past 20 years and we can’t wait to see the additional impact we can make over the next two decades. Miracle Treat Day wouldn’t be possible without the tireless work our franchisees do year-round to make miracles happen.”

For more information about Miracle Treat Day, visit MiracleTreatDay.ca or follow along on social media with #MiracleTreatDay and at the following social handles: