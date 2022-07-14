Chrysalis Huntsville Receives Makeover Thanks To Local Rotary Clubs

Spearheaded by the Rotary People of Action Huntsville Club, Chrysalis Huntsville received a much-needed makeover.

Rotary Club of Huntsville, the Rotary Club of North Muskoka and the Rotary People of Action Huntsville Club joined forces to give Chrysalis Huntsville a much-needed makeover. Muskoka Women’s Shelters and Services/Muskoka Women’s Advocacy Group (MWAG) operates two 24-hour anti-violence crisis shelters for abused women and their children. Muskoka Interval House is located in Bracebridge and Chrysalis in Huntsville. Chrysalis also offers supportive transitional housing units for vulnerable women.

“The community will begin to see the three Rotary clubs in Huntsville coming together more often,” said Jennifer Jerrett, President of the Rotary People of Action Huntsville Club. “Rotary International would like to see members of all three service clubs share successes of local collaborations. Together is just better.”

Over the last five months, through pandemic shutdowns, members catching Covid, and snow and sleet, the three clubs managed to remove of all the carpet in the first floor hall and replace it with a durable vinyl flooring. The ceiling and walls received a fresh coat of paint and amazing artists in the community donated art for the walls.

“Starting over and establishing a healthy, violence-free life is unique to each woman’s journey. The Rotary Club’s generous contribution of replacing the flooring, a new coat of paint and beautiful art for the walls was instrumental in providing a fresh welcoming safe space for the residents of the Chrysalis apartments,” said Ruth Holloway, program manager of Muskoka Women’s Shelters and Services.

“This was such an amazing project not only for all three Rotary clubs but also for Chrysalis,” said Mary Rashleigh, past president of the Rotary Club of Huntsville.

“This was an amazing opportunity to work side by side with our fellow Rotarians and all for a fabulous cause, right here in our community,” said Suzanne Willett, president of the Rotary Club of North Muskoka.

Also assisting with the project was Bin There Dump That Muskoka, Refined Kitchen and Bath, and Sunbelt Rentals, who all stepped up to ensure the project had little to no costs.

“We are happy to say this project is now complete and we are on to our next,” said Jerrett.

Rotary People of Action Huntsville is a service club located in Huntsville. They can be found at peopleofactionhuntsville.com, or follow them on Facebook and Instagram.