Sea Doo Operator Faces Several Charges After Incident At Ramara Marina

The Orillia OPP have arrested and charged an individual from Orillia with multiple charges, including impaired operation and assault with a weapon, after receiving a complaint at a local marina.

On July 10, 2022, shortly after 3:40 p.m., officers were dispatched to a complaint at a local marina in Ramara Township for reports of a seadoo operator not following no wake policies in the marina, and allegedly striking another vessel following a verbal disagreement.

Police located the operator in the water nearby and subsequently arrested the operator. They were transported to the OPP detachment for further investigation.

As a result, Andrey Wool, age 46, of Aurora, has been charged with:

Operation while impaired- alcohol and drugs

Operation while impaired- blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Dangerous Operation

Obstruct Peace Officer

Assault with a Weapon

Mischief Under $5000

Fail to Stop After Accident

Fail to Report Accident (HTA)

Fail to Apply for Permit On Becoming Owner (HTA)

Failing, After A Collision, To Give Name Of Vessel Or Name And Address Of Authorized Representative To Master Or Person In Charge Of Other Vessel

Operating a Vessel in an Unsafe Manner

The accused was released on an Undertaking and is set to appear on August 23, 2022, at the Ontario Court of Justice, Orillia. An Administrative Drivers Licence suspension for 90 days was also issued.