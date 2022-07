The Orillia OPP responded to a single vehicle collision on West St in the City of Orillia.

On July 12, 2022, shortly after 4:30 p.m., Orillia OPP, responded to a single vehicle collision on West St in Orillia, where one vehicle drove into a building window.

No injuries occurred as a result of this collision. No charges were laid.

Orillia OPP reminds all members of the motoring public to take care and ensure all loads on or in their vehicles are safely secured.