Huntsville/Lake Of Bays Fire Department Conducting Get Alarmed Door-To-Door Campaign

During the months of July, August and September, the Huntsville/Lake of Bays Fire Department will be conducting our Get Alarmed door-to-door campaign in neighbourhoods across Huntsville and Lake of Bays between 6pm and 8pm.

Every home in Ontario is required to have working smoke and carbon monoxide (CO) alarms and the fire department wants to spread that message to all our residents.

Firefighters will be going door-to-door providing information on alarm installation, alarm maintenance and home fire escape planning. Firefighters will also be available to check residences to ensure they have the required number of smoke and CO alarms and that they are in working order if requested. The owners of residences that are not in compliance with the Fire Code requirements will be asked to purchase and install additional smoke or CO alarms and/or batteries. Alarms and assistance with the installation will continue to be available to our senior residents as well as those with financial difficulties or mobility issues free of charge.

“All too often we find homes that lack sufficient alarms in the proper locations,” said Fire Chief Gary Monahan. “We know that working smoke and carbon monoxide alarms save lives and we will do whatever is necessary to make sure everyone is adequately protected.”

“The Huntsville/Lake of Bays Fire Department will work with homeowners to make sure they have the correct number of smoke and carbon monoxide alarms for their home and that they are all working,” continued Fire Chief Monahan.

That next knock at your door may just save your life. For more information on fire and life safety, please visit www.huntsville.ca or www.lakeofbays.on.ca