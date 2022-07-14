Cyclist Struck With Door In Gravenhurst

On Monday, July 11, 2022 in the early afternoon, a young cyclist was involved in a collision on Muskoka Road in Gravenhurst after a motorist, who was parked alongside the road, opened his car door and interfered with the bicyclists path. The youth was fortunately wearing his helmet however suffered minor injuries when he fell. The 85 year-old driver of Peterborough, ON was charged with Open Vehicle Door Improperly HTA165(a).

As summer is well underway and people are enjoying moving about our communities on bicycles, Bracebridge OPP would like to offer some reminders to motorists and cyclists about their responsibilities while sharing the roadway.