RVH’s Auxiliary Celebrates 125 Years With A Nod To Their Sweet Beginning

Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre’s (RVH) Auxiliary has released a commemorative butter tart flavoured-coffee and scented candle to honour the health centre’s and the Auxiliary’s 125th anniversary.

“RVH’s Auxiliary has a deep, rich history within our community,” says Lise McCourt, RVH Auxiliary president. “For over 125 years we have been champions for the health centre and, to this day, with initiatives like this, continue to raise funds to support patient care.”

In 1897, four women from Barrie officially formed the Women’s Auxiliary for the new Barrie General Hospital, later renamed Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre. Since their humble beginnings, the RVH Auxiliary has raised over $15 million for the hospital.

“We wanted to honour our past and celebrate our success with a nod to a very famous recipe that traces its roots back more than 100 years to a hospital fundraising event,” says Sally Ranger, Operations Manager, RVH Auxiliary.

Working closely with local vendors, Good Wax Candle Co. and Beaver Rock Coffee, the candle and coffee celebrate Mrs. Malcolm MacLeod’s butter tart recipe which was submitted to the Women’s Auxiliary Royal Victoria Cookbook in 1900. The recipe is the earliest record anywhere for butter tart filling.

“The original Auxiliary members were trailblazers and pioneers, bringing a hospital to Barrie,” says McCourt. “Without their commitment, passion and fundraising efforts over the past 125 years, RVH wouldn’t be where it is today.”

These custom limited edition items, along with other 125th anniversary merchandise, can be purchased online at VictoriasGiftShopRVH.com. If you are a patient or visitor at the health centre, you can visit the Auxiliary-run Café Royale to try a cup of coffee and bring some home to brew yourself. Victoria’s Gift Shop also offers curbside pickup and shipping through their online store.

All proceeds from the sales will support the RVH Auxiliary and raise funds for patient care.

RVH will be celebrating their quasquicentennial anniversary with celebrations throughout the year, including employee events and a historical exhibit within the health centre.