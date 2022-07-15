Some Bracebridge Street Parking Restrictions And Detours This Weekend

The Town of Bracebridge and District of Muskoka have implemented temporary detours and on-street parking restrictions from July 15 to 17 to help facilitate traffic to the 60th Annual Muskoka Arts and Crafts Summer Show taking place in Annie Williams Memorial Park.

In accordance with By-Law 2015-029, On-Street Parking By-Law, the following temporary parking restrictions will be in effect from 9 am to 6 pm Friday, July 15 to Sunday, July 17. Parking will not be permitted on either side of the following streets.

Ewing Street from Dill Street to Santa’s Village Road

from Dill Street to Santa’s Village Road Spencer Street from Dill Street to Santa’s Village Road

Detours

Additional detours are also in effect:

Santa’s Village Road (MR 15) will be closed between Wellington Street (MR 118W) and Spencer Street. Drivers are asked to follow the detour signs to Dill Street and turn west at the stoplights. Local access will be available for residents.

(MR 15) will be closed between Wellington Street (MR 118W) and Spencer Street. Drivers are asked to follow the detour signs to Dill Street and turn west at the stoplights. Local access will be available for residents. Spencer Street will temporarily become a one-way street from south to north for vehicles to access Dill Street from Santa’s Village Road.

will temporarily become a one-way street from south to north for vehicles to access Dill Street from Santa’s Village Road. Ewing Street will temporarily become a one-way street from north to south for vehicles to access Santa’s Village Road from Dill Street.

will temporarily become a one-way street from north to south for vehicles to access Santa’s Village Road from Dill Street. Parking is only permitted on the west side of Spadina Avenue.

Parking

Parking is available at the following locations:

Annie Williams Memorial Park,

Wellington Street Pentecostal Church (Friday and Saturday),

Dewey Institute and Georgian College (Friday, Saturday, and Sunday) and the

Rotary Centre for Youth (Friday after 2 pm, Saturday and Sunday).

Please follow all temporary on-site signage and refer to the detour map.