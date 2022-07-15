Southern Georgian Bay Remove Two More Impaired Drivers

Two more impaired drivers were recently removed the roadways of North Simcoe after members of the Southern Georgian Bay OPP were alerted of two instances involving possible impaired drivers by community members.

911 calls of a possible impaired driver were received from community members at 7:30 p.m. July 12, 2022 after an individual had an interaction with a store clerk at a Yonge Street, Midland retail store and left driving a vehicle possibly impaired. Investigators were able to locate the vehicle at a Montreal Street, Midland residence and commenced an impaired driving investigation upon speaking with the driver.

As a result Courtney Plaxton 32 years of Midland has been criminally charged with Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus). The accused was released on a recognizance to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on July 28, 2022 and also faces a drivers licence suspension as per the Ministry of Transportation (ADLS) guidelines and a seven day vehicle impound.

In a second instance, officers were dispatched just after 12 pm. July 12, 2022 to a report of a possible impaired driver at a retail outlet at Fifth and Vinden Streets, Midland. Investigators located the driver nearby and entered into a impaired driving investigation.

As a result Steven James Wright 44 years of Severn Township has been charged criminally with Operation while impaired – blood drug concentration, Operation While Prohibited under the Criminal Code and further with Possession of anything for use in, production of/trafficking in Schedule I or Schedule III substance contrary to the Controlled Drug and Substances Act.

The accused was released on a recognizance to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on September 1, 2022 and also faces a drivers licence suspension as per the Ministry of Transportation (ADLS) guidelines and a seven day vehicle impound.