Haliburton Highlands OPP Launch Project Safe Trade

Haliburton Highlands Detachment has launched an online buy and sell exchange zone at the OPP detachment in an effort to make online transactions safer for buyers and sellers.

Project Safe Trade provides two designated parking spaces in the detachment parking lot, creating a “community safe zone” in which online transactions can take place. The Haliburton Highlands OPP detachment is located at #12598 Highway 35 in Minden and provides a well-lit, public space in which persons wanting to complete online sales or purchases can meet.

Creating a “community safe zone” is about moving online transactions away from secluded parking lots, personal residences or other areas and bringing them to a public place.

A number of OPP detachments are inviting members of the public to use their OPP detachment parking lots to facilitate transactions at or with designated parking spaces. For more information visit www.OPP.ca and search Project Safe Trade. Contact your local OPP detachment to find out if Project Safe Trade is in your area.

OPP project Safe Trade information page and program brochure