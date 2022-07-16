PetSmart Charities Of Canada Celebrates National Adoption Week As The Purr-fect Time To Bring Home A Kitten

An estimated 100,000 pets enter shelters each year and PetSmart Charities of Canada , the leading funder of animal welfare in Canada, aims to create connections for animals in need of loving homes during its National Adoption Week, happening July 11-17.

These summer months are “kitten season,” which means shelters are especially full of cats and kittens right now, making it the perfect time to adopt a new feline friend. While it may sound cute, kitten season is the time following peak breeding activity for cats, and many animal rescue organizations are inundated with vulnerable kittens in need of caring homes. In fact, the need this year is especially high. Trap, spay/neuter-and-release programs were paused during the pandemic, creating a large population of cats that have continued to have kittens in unprecedented numbers. Organizations sometimes take in more than five times their daily average of kittens during this season and space is at a premium.

“We recently achieved a milestone of 350,000 pet adoptions thanks to our wide network of local animal welfare organization partners and individual donors who generously give funds to our organization as they checkout in PetSmart stores,” said Aimee Gilbreath, president of PetSmart Charities of Canada. “We look forward to bringing this momentum into National Adoption Week to pair even more pets in need with loving homes.”

During National Adoption Week, potential pet parents can visit their local PetSmart store to interact with adoptable pets from animal welfare organizations facilitated by PetSmart Charities of Canada. Visitors will have the chance to spend time with animals, including cats, kittens, dogs, puppies, and various small pets in a safe and spacious area. Staff and volunteers will be on hand to help potential adopters learn more about the pets they are interested in and ensure they feel confident in caring for them.

While all rescue pets need loving homes, PetSmart Charities of Canada encourages potential adopters to consider adopting a cat or kitten during kitten season and recommend the following tips for determining which feline is right for you:

When going to meet a potential companion, come with an idea in mind of what personality will fit best within the home. First impressions can provide a strong indicator of how a cat will interact once home, but some cats or kittens may require additional time to feel comfortable enough to show their true colors. Ask the adoption partner questions about the cat’s personality and the behaviours they have seen being with the cat more closely. Be prepared for a slow introduction to other pets. Many cats and kittens get along with other felines, dogs or pets in the house, but new adopters should be prepared to make a slow introduction. Have a dedicated space where the new cat or kitten can unwind and acclimate to the new environment while slowly being introduced to other pets.

Those who aren’t quite ready to expand their family can still make a big impact by donating to help pets in need at PetSmartCharities.ca. Potential adopters also can find their match when the time is right by visiting PetSmartCharities.ca/adopt-a-pet for adoptable pets, adoption centres and events.

PetSmart Charities of Canada National Adoption Week Details:

Hundreds of animal welfare organizations will bring adoptable pets, including dogs, cats, kittens, puppies, and various small pets into nearly every PetSmart store across Canada.

Dates: July 11-17, 2022

Locations: Visit PetSmart.ca to find a store near you.