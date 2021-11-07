Chrysalis Huntsville Is Getting An Awesome Makeover

Rotary Club of Huntsville Evening Satellite Club spearheads a Chrysalis Huntsville makeover in time for the holidays.

Muskoka Women’s Shelters and Services/Muskoka Women’s Advocacy Group (MWAG) operates two, 24-hour anti-violence crisis shelters for abused women and their children. Muskoka Interval House is located in Bracebridge, Ontario and Chrysalis in Huntsville, Ontario. Chrysalis also offers supportive transitional housing units for vulnerable women.

“The Satellite Club’s mandate is boots on the ground making a difference in our community. When we were approached by Chrysalis we thought this is exactly the type of project we can step up to,” said Jennifer Jerrett, Chair of the Satellite Club. The project will entail the removal of all the carpet in the first floor hall and replacing it with a durable vinyl flooring, in addition the ceiling and walls will get a fresh coat of paint. “Starting over and establishing a healthy, violence free life is unique to each woman’s journey. The Rotary Club’s generous contribution of replacing the flooring and a new coat of paint will provide a fresh welcoming safe space for the residents of the Chrysalis apartments,” Ruth Holloway, Program Manager, Muskoka Women’s Shelters and Services.

This is a large project for the Satellite Club so they called in reinforcements. Also supporting the makeover is the Rotary Club of Huntsville and the Rotary Club of North Muskoka. “Our Satellite Club has brought us new energy. We are happy to join them in this important project,” said Mary Rashleigh, President Rotary Club of Huntsville. “This was an amazing opportunity to work side by side with our fellow Rotarians and all for a fabulous cause, right here in our community,” Suzanne Willett, President Rotary Club of North Muskoka. Also on board is Bin There Dump That Muskoka, Refined Kitchen and Bath and Sunbelt Rentals who have all stepped up to ensure the project has little to no costs.

Volunteers from all three of the Rotary Clubs in Huntsville are completing the project, expected to take approximately one month from beginning to end.