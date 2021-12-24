Charges Laid After Mischief Incidents In Penetanguishene

As a result of the investigation of the mischief incident and of the following engagement of the accused with two citizens at the scene, Justin Jackson 33 years of Midland has been charged with the following:

Trespassing at Night

Assault with A Weapon (two counts)

Uttering Threats – Cause death or Bodily Harm

Possession Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000 – in Canada

Possession of imitation weapon for Dangerous Purpose

Pointing a Firearm

Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose

Carrying concealed weapon

Fail to Comply with Probation Order

The accused remains in custody awaiting a bail hearing and will appear before the Ontario Court of Justice at a future date.

If you have any information of a crime in your neighbourhood or workplace please contact the OPP or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can submit your information online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca if you have any information on this or any other crime. Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display and you will remain anonymous. Being anonymous, you will not testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000.00.