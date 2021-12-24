Germania Road Re-Opening As Culvert Replacement Suspended

The Town of Bracebridge is undertaking the replacement of the Germania Road Culvert located approximately 0.5 kilometres east of Waters Road in Draper Ward. The $750,000 construction project that includes installing four (4) 2,200 mm diameter culverts and raising the road is expected to substantially reduce the occurrence of flooding and road closures on that section of Germania Road.

Due to challenging site conditions, the construction that commenced on November 15, 2021 was not completed by December 17, 2021, as anticipated. The onset of winter conditions has required the work to be suspended effective December 24, 2021 and will resume in the spring of 2022.

Therefore, Germania Road from Waters Road easterly is now fully open to through traffic until further notice.

The Town will advise the public of any necessary road closures prior to the resumption of construction.