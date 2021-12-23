OPP Currently Investigating Mischief Incident In Penetanguishene

OPP investigators have made an arrest in this investigation and currently have a male in custody at Detachment. Investigation into this incident is continuing with a further update when information is available.

Southern Georgian Bay OPP responded at 5:30 a.m. December 23, 2021 to a call from a Copeland Street, Penetanguishene resident reporting a number of vehicle entries involving a suspicious male.

The suspicious male was engaged by a citizen and fled the scene prior to the arrival of police.

Members of the OPP Emergency Response Team (ERT) along with OPP K-9 responded attended the scene to assist scene investigators and are actively searching for the involved male suspect.

Suspect is described as being male 5′ 8″ – 5′ 10′ tall wearing a black hoodie with a tan coloured jacket with black pants with numerous tattoos on hands.

Investigators advise that there is no threat to public safety relating to this incident..

