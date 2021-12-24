Ontario Opens Newly Expanded Highway 69

Today, the Ontario government opened a 14-kilometre expansion of Highway 69 in the French River area. The newly widened highway from two to four lanes will help improve traffic flow and safety, and support economic growth and prosperity in Northern Ontario.

“As we build Ontario, it’s critical that we continue to expand and improve highways across the province,” said Caroline Mulroney, Minister of Transportation. “In Northern Ontario, Highway 69 plays a vital role in helping people and goods move more quickly. By expanding the highway, our government is following through on its promise to support the economy and improve road safety.”

The new lanes on Highway 69 extend from north of Highway 522 to north of Highway 607. The expansion also includes two new interchanges.

“The opening of the new Highway 69 lanes is a gamechanger for French River and Sudbury residents,” said Greg Rickford, Minister of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry and Minister of Indigenous Affairs. “By expanding this section of Highway 69, we will see improved safety and traffic flow in the region. The expansion will also create jobs and boost economic growth in Northern Ontario.”

This 14-kilometre section of Highway 69 widening is part of a project to widen a total of 152 kilometres of Highway 69 from Parry Sound to Sudbury. The final 68-kilometre section of widening between French River and Parry Sound is in the engineering and property acquisition phase.

“Our government is building Ontario with investments in critical infrastructure that improve our health, safety and quality of life,” said Kinga Surma, Minister of Infrastructure. “Over the next 10 years, we are spending more than $148 billion on highways and public transit, as well as schools, hospitals, long-term care facilities, and other public infrastructure that families and businesses depend on.”