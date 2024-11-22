Celebrate The Holidays In Style At The Ugly Sweater Christmas Party

Get ready for an unforgettable night of festive fun at the Ugly Sweater Christmas Party, happening on Saturday, December 7, at ODAS Park in Severn Ontario. This exciting event kicks off at 8:00 PM and is open to anyone 19 years and older.

Hosted by TheBigEvent.ca the night promises to be a blast, filled with laughter, great music, and festive cheer – all for a wonderful cause. Proceeds from this celebration will go toward supporting local toy drives, helping to spread joy to families in need this holiday season.

Here’s what you can expect:

• Pictures with Santa: Snap a festive photo to remember the night!

• Prizes for the Worst Ugly Sweaters: Wear your most hilariously hideous sweater and you could take home a prize.

• Cash Bar: Enjoy a selection of drinks to toast the season.

Tickets are on sale now for just $20 in advance or $25 at the door, with group discounts available. Don’t wait – grab your tickets today at www.TheBigEvent.ca or Alleycats Music & Art.

Whether you’re looking for a fun night out with friends or a way to give back during the holidays, the Ugly Sweater Christmas Party is the perfect opportunity to get into the spirit of the season.

For more information, visit the event website or contact TheBigEvent.ca for details.

Let’s make this a night to remember – ugly sweaters and all!