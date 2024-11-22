36th Annual Huntsville / Lake Of Bays Fire Department’s Project Porchlight Food Drive Is Dec. 4

Mark your calendars! The Huntsville/Lake of Bays Fire Department is ramping up for the 36th annual Project Porchlight Food Drive in support of the Salvation Army. Fire trucks, with the assistance of the OPP, EMS, Public Works, and Motorcyclists of Muskoka, will be coming house-to-house to collect non-perishable food donations across our community on Wednesday, December 4, starting at 6 p.m.

To participate in the Project Porchlight Food Drive, residents are asked to turn their porchlight on and place their non-perishable food donations at the end of their driveway or on their porch where they will be collected by first responders and volunteers.

The Project Porchlight Food Drive has been an integral seasonal community tradition in support of the Salvation Army, which distributes the donated goods to the community throughout the year.

“Help us spread some Christmas Cheer to those in need in our community with our 36th Annual Project Porchlight Food Drive! These are tough times for many Huntsvillians,” says Steve Markham, Fire Prevention Officer for Huntsville/Lake of Bays Fire Department. “Donating non-perishable food items is a great way to help out your neighbour in the true spirit of Christmas and bring our community closer together this holiday season.”

If you won’t be at home or would rather drop food donations off in-person, there will be bins placed outside the below fire station locations during the day for drop-offs. Bags for packing your food donations will be handed out at various grocery stores throughout our communities.

Huntsville Fire Hall Station #1: 1 Payne Dr.

1 Payne Dr. The Salvation Army in Huntsville: 4 Mary St. E.

4 Mary St. E. Port Sydney Fire Hall: 387 South Mary Lake Rd.

387 South Mary Lake Rd. Lake of Bays Fire Halls: 1007 Limberlost Rd. and 1230 Fox Point Rd., and 12 University St. in Baysville

New this year, the Fire Department will have a truck at Metro, Independent and FreshCo to collect additional food donations.