West Parry Sound OPP Find Impaired Driver At RIDE Check

The West Parry Sound Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have arrested and charged one person with impaired driving.

On November 15, 2024, at approximately 12:00 a.m. the West Parry Sound OPP were conducting a Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere (R.I.D.E) check on Parry Sound Drive in the Town of Parry Sound. As a vehicle approached, and officers began an impaired driving investigation the driver fled the scene. Officers were able to identify, locate and arrested the driver.

Barrett Warder, 38 years-of-age of Parry Sound Ontario was charged with:

Flight from a peace officer

Operation while impaired

Failure or refusal to comply with demand

Obstruct peace officer

Drive motor vehicle – perform stunt

The accused was released and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Parry Sound on December 19, 2024. The accused was also issued a 90-day Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension (ADLS).