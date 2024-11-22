Collision On Horseshoe Valley Road On Thursday Sends One Person To Hospital

Members of the Orillia Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating a single vehicle rollover that occurred on Horseshoe Valley Road near Line 2 in in the Township of Oro-Medonte.

On November 21, 2024, at approximately 8:00 a.m., Orillia OPP, Simcoe County Paramedic Service and Township of Oro-Medonte Fire, were dispatched to Horseshoe Valley Road and Line 2, Township of Oro-Medonte, for a report of a single vehicle roll over. A lone occupant of the vehicle has been transported to a Toronto area hospital with serious injuries.

The OPP Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement (TIME) Team are at the scene and are assisting with the investigation. Horseshoe Valley Road at Line 2 is currently closed due to the incident. Traveler’s are asked to avoid the area while officers investigate.