Rogers Media 50/50 Raffle In Support Of Food4Kids Ontario

Food4Kids Ontario is thrilled to announce the launch of its highly anticipated 50/50 Raffle, in partnership with Rogers Media. Kicking off at 8 a.m. on KISS 92.5FM’s Ros and Mocha Show, this exciting initiative promises to bring holiday cheer to participants while supporting children facing food insecurity across Ontario.

The guaranteed minimum take-home jackpot is $50,000, and the stakes are only going up as the community rallies together! Early bird prizes include 2 tickets to see Taylor Swift at the November 23rd show, Toronto Maple Leaf tickets and signed jersey, Toronto Blue Jays tickets and signed jersey, and tickets to Coldplay’s Sold Out “Music of the Spheres” World Tour.

Tickets are on sale now, and the raffle runs until 9 a.m. on December 19, 2024. Proceeds from the raffle will directly support the six Food4Kids Ontario chapters, Muskoka included, in their mission to provide nutritious weekend food packages to children in need.

Don’t miss your chance to win big and make a difference! Purchase tickets today and help ensure no child goes hungry in our community.

How to Participate

• Visit the official raffle page here: https://bit.ly/3YQdjXe

• Follow Food4Kids Ontario on social media for updates and announcements.

Let’s make this holiday season brighter for everyone!