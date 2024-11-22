Township Of Lake Of Bays: Use The Tap, Tap To Give – Township Introduces Tap-To-Donate System At Public Water Taps

The Township of Lake of Bays is introducing a tap-to-donate system at its three public water refill stations in Baysville, Dwight, and Hillside. Staff and Council hope these devices will encourage more donations in our increasingly cashless world to help with the costs associated with this free, year-round service available for campers, visitors, and residents.

Funds collected at these sites will help offset the cost of operating the water taps, support the future replacement of aging wells, and contribute to the local fire department, along with other municipal initiatives.

Staff would like to remind residents that public water taps are intended for filling personal containers with drinking water only. It has been observed that demand for water is increasing, with some users drawing hundreds of litres at a time without making any donations. Additionally, there have been instances of the taps being used for unintended purposes, such as washing vehicles, which places a significant strain on municipal resources and can create hazardous ice conditions during colder months.

“I want to emphasize that the water taps remain free for everyone. Our new tap-to-donate system just makes it easier for residents to contribute if they want to,” said Scott MacKinnon, Superintendent of Parks and Facilities. “We get that, in many situations, people want to donate but don’t always have cash on hand. So, we’ve made it a little easier. Just use the tap and tap to give!”

Cash donations are still being accepted at all three locations, and the new tap-to-donate system accommodates all major cashless payment methods. Users wishing to contribute more than the minimum of $2 may do so by tapping the device with their payment method multiple times.