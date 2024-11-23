Community Hub Expansion Project Underway In Dwight

The Township of Lake of Bays is excited to announce the commencement of a significant renovation and expansion for the Dwight Community Centre and Library. This project aims to enhance the facility’s role as a Community Hub, offering improved services and amenities to residents and visitors.

Key highlights of the project:

An expansion of 3,000 square feet, creating additional community activity areas and increasing overall occupancy capacity.

Redesigned, fully accessible washrooms.

Modernization and upgrade of the kitchen to commercial standards.

Technology centre to support small business, students and those who work from home.

Memory lab, maker space and enhanced library services for the community.

Additional roof support to increase the longevity of the existing library roof.

Following a formal procurement process, the Township Council awarded the building and design contract to Davicor Construction Inc.

“The awarding of this contract is a milestone, years in the making, and we’re incredibly excited to see this project move forward,” said Terry Glover, Mayor of the Township of Lake of Bays. “The time and effort the community has invested in fundraising, advocating for, and bringing this project to fruition is truly something to celebrate.”