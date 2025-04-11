Town Of Bracebridge Appoints New Director Of Public Works

The Town of Bracebridge is pleased to announce the appointment of Scott Clayton as the new Director of Public Works, effective Friday, April 11.

Scott brings more than 25 years of municipal experience to the role, with a strong background in governance, leadership, and cross-sector management. His qualifications include a Certified Road Supervisors (CRS) designation through the Ontario Association of Road Supervisors (AORS), a C-Tech designation through the Ontario Association of Certified Engineering Technicians and Technologists (OACETT), and an Honours Degree in Recreation and Leisure Studies from Brock University. Scott has been with the Town of Bracebridge since 2017, most recently as the Manager of Operations in the Public Works Department for the past five years.

Scott is recognized for his leadership in strategic planning, customer service, and financial oversight, consistently delivering high-quality services while driving operational efficiency and continuous improvement. His collaborative and people-focused approach has earned him a strong reputation in municipal service delivery and administration.

As Director of Public Works, Scott will oversee the planning, operation, and maintenance of the Town’s infrastructure, including roads, stormwater management, fleet services, and more. Please join the Town in welcoming Scott Clayton to this new role.

“Scott is a wealth of knowledge, and we are thrilled to see him take on this leadership role. His commitment to collaboration, innovation, and service excellence aligns perfectly with our vision for a growing, vibrant, and resilient community. I’m confident Scott will lead the Public Works Department with integrity and purpose.” – Rick Maloney, Mayor, Town of Bracebridge

“Scott’s extensive municipal experience and commitment to service excellence make him an ideal fit for this leadership role. His collaborative approach and strong strategic mindset will help guide the Public Works Department through continued growth and innovation. We’re excited to have him join our senior leadership team and look forward to the positive impact he’ll make.” – Stephen Rettie, Chief Administrative Officer, Town of Bracebridge

“I am honoured to step into this new role. Public Works plays a vital role in the everyday lives of our residents, and I’m excited to continue to work alongside such a dedicated and skilled team. Together, we’ll continue to build on the department’s strong foundation, finding new and efficient ways to deliver reliable, high-quality services that support our growing community.” – Scott Clayton, Director of Public Works, Town of Bracebridge