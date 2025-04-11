Simcoe County Residents Win $100k With Lotto 6/49

Donna Valentine of Midland and Cynthia Scanlon of Collingwood can“find their possible” after winning $100,000 in the LOTTO 6/49 Super Draw on December 25, 2024. The LOTTO 6/49 Super Draw included 15 Guaranteed Prize Draws of $100,000, in addition to the Gold Ball Draw and Classic Draw.

LOTTO 6/49 offers players a chance to win two multi-million dollar jackpots every Wednesday and Saturday, for the same $3 per play.

The Classic Draw offers a fixed $5 million jackpot for every draw, while the Gold Ball Draw guarantees a $1 million prize, or the growing jackpot that starts at $10 million and can exceed $60 million. Click here for more information about the new LOTTO 6/49.

The winning ticket was purchased at Duggers Variety on Bay Street in Midland.

OLG supports safe play and wants to keep the fun in the game. That’s why OLG is proud to be a leader in promoting responsible gambling with our globally recognized PlaySmart program.