Ramara Township Resident Charged With Impaired Driving Again

The Orillia Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have arrested and charged a driver with impaired operation related charges.

On April 10TH, 2025 at 12:30 pm, officers were dispatched to Rama Rd for a possible impaired motorist. Police received information from a member of the public that a male party had put his all-terrain vehicle into a ditch and was exhibiting several signs of impairment, including a strong smell of alcohol. Police arrived on scene shortly thereafter and entered into an impaired investigation, quickly determining the driver to be impaired.

The accused was arrested and transported back to the Orillia Detachment for further testing. Additionally, it was found the accused had previous conviction for Impaired Related offences and was a Prohibited Driver.

Steven Gibson 41-year-old of Ramara Township was charged with the following:

Adult Operation while impaired – Alcohol and drugs

Adult Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Adult Operation While Prohibited under the Criminal Code

Adult Drive motor vehicle, no plates

Adult Operate a motor vehicle without insurance

The accused has been held in custody pending a bail hearing on April 11th, 2025.