Bracebridge Fire Department Receives Equipment Grant From Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation Of Canada

Grant is part of more than $4.1 million given by Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation of Canada to public safety organizations across Canada

The Bracebridge Fire Department has been named a 2024 grant recipient by Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation of Canada®, receiving $25,425 to increase lifesaving capabilities in Bracebridge. The grant was used to purchase a Bullseye Digital Fire Extinguisher Training System, Dry Chemical Digital Laser Extinguisher and Accessories for the department and will ensure the community is better prepared for emergencies.

“We are grateful to the Foundation and our local Firehouse Subs® in Huntsville for awarding us this grant,” said Kevin Plested, Director of Emergency Services/Fire Chief, Town of Bracebridge. “The Bullseye Digital Fire Extinguisher Training System will fulfill a critical need within our department and allows us to conduct training indoors or outdoors, any time of the year. Expanding our fire prevention program to include fire extinguisher training will increase the safety and well-being of our community members.”

The Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation of Canada has awarded 369 grants to public safety organizations since 2015. This grant is one of 18 Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation of Canada awarded to public safety organizations during the most recent grant cycle. The 18 grants will provide critical lifesaving equipment valued at more than $504,000 across Canada.

To donate and learn more, visit any Firehouse Subs restaurant or donate online at CanadaHelps.org.