Introducing ‘Christodoulou Family Rehabilitation And Reactivation Unit’

Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare (MAHC) and Huntsville Hospital Foundation are pleased to announce the renaming of the ‘South Wing’ at the Huntsville District Memorial Hospital (HDMH) Site to the ‘Christodoulou Family Rehabilitation & Reactivation Unit’.

Rehabilitation and reactivation care are critical in helping patients regain strength, mobility, and independence. MAHC is delighted to have a designated rehabilitation and reactivation program supporting physical therapy and other rehabilitation treatment close to home for the region.

Located in Huntsville, alongside the region’s District Stroke Centre, this expansion of reactivation and rehabilitation services for Muskoka and area enhances access to programs specifically tailored for stroke patients, but also outpatients with general rehabilitation needs, reducing the transfer of patients to rehabilitation facilities in North Bay or the Greater Toronto Area. Additionally, it anticipates future demands, aligned with MAHC’s capital redevelopment plans for expanded rehabilitation and reactivation care.

“George’s mom had a stroke a few years back,” remembers Carolyn Christodoulou. “As a family, we understand the importance of rehabilitation services.”

“Carolyn grew up in Huntsville and now we have a cottage here on Pen Lake,” adds George Christodoulou. “We see this as very much our community and our hospital, and we are honoured to see our family name on the wall for a unit that supports patients all around the region.”

Cheryl Harrison, President and CEO at MAHC, is delighted the rehabilitation and reactivation unit enables local patients to complete their care journey through rehabilitation in their own community with MAHC.

“These advancements at Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare reflect the dedication and skill of our healthcare team,” says Harrison. “A special thank you goes to the rehabilitation and stroke care staff for their commitment to excellence and compassionate patient care.”

Katherine Craine, CEO Huntsville Hospital Foundation, says the naming celebrates the Christodoulou family’s generous contribution to the purchase of Muskoka and area’s first Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) machine.

“I would like to thank Carolyn and George for their commitment to healthcare which sets a powerful example for others in our community,” says Craine. “We’re lucky to be in a community that can offer rehab and reactivation, right here in Muskoka. The team here is incredible and we are fortunate to have the care here, reducing the worry for families having to travel out of the region for care.”

Learn more about how donations are helping to keep our hospital’s technology up to date by visiting https://huntsvillehospitalfoundation.ca/your-impact/.