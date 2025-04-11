OPP Seeking Public’s Assistance In Identifying The Driver Of A Vehicle In Sunridge

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the driver of a vehicle.

On Wednesday April 9, 2025, at approximately 10:00 a.m., the Almaguin Highlands Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to an assault in a parking lot on Main Street, Sunridge.

The driver of a white Ram pickup truck, with black accents and running boards had exited their vehicle and assaulted another individual, who received minor injuries.

The individual was described as:

Male Caucasian

Between 30-40 years-of-age

Height between 6’2″-6″3″

Light coloured hair, wearing a ball cap

Having a salt and pepper colour goatee

Officers are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the individual and/or the owner of the white Ram pickup truck which has a partial plate of either “AJ” or “AT” at the beginning.

If anyone has any information regarding this investigation, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online at www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000. Ref.# E250427748.