Muskoka Conservancy Announces 2025 Bursary Information

Muskoka Conservancy is thrilled to announce the launch of its annual bursary program aimed at empowering the next generation of environmental leaders. This prestigious bursary is designed to assist students in achieving their academic qualifications in Natural Sciences, such as Biology, Environmental Studies, and Forestry, as well as related technologies, including Wildlife and Environmental Engineering.

“The Muskoka Conservancy Bursary underscores our commitment to protecting the natural beauty of Muskoka while nurturing future experts in environmental stewardship,” said Laura Thomas, Director and Chair of the Engagement Committee. “We’re excited to support students who share our passion for conservation and sustainability.”

About the Bursary

The Muskoka Conservancy Bursary will award $2,000 to the deserving student. The funds are distributed in two equal payments: the first upon proof of registration in a recognized post-secondary program, and the second following proof of attendance in the second term. Applicants must demonstrate financial need, academic commitment, and an understanding of the importance of land trusts in conserving natural spaces.

Eligibility