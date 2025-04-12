Barrie Resident Wins $294,685 RVH Auxiliary 50/50 Jackpot

The Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) Auxiliary announced the winner of their latest Community 50/50 jackpot. William B. of Barrie was thrilled to receive his $294,685 windfall.

“I could hardly believe it when I got the call. We had purchased tickets once before and this was our second try. Winning was beyond my expectations,” says William. “We bought the tickets to support the Auxiliary and their fundraising initiatives. The hospital is a vital institution for us – we’ve lived in the area for over a decade — and for our community.”

Proceeds from the 50/50 draw go toward the Auxiliary’s latest $5-million commitment to the RVH Foundation’s Keep Life Wild Campaign. This effort supports the health centre in improving healthcare services for our expanding region, including funding for a much-needed third MRI.

The next grand prize draw takes place on April 24. Throughout the month, $2,000 will also be given away every Tuesday, and a big $15,000-early bird draw takes place on April 17.

The Auxiliary has launched a new membership program, so you don’t miss your chance to win! Visit rvhauxiliary5050.com for more information and to sign up.

Get your tickets for the current draw before 11:59 p.m. on April 23 at rvhauxiliary5050.com, in person at RVH’s food court lotto booth (Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.), or at Mayes-Martin Ltd., 150 Vespra St., Barrie (Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.).