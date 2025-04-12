Early Morning Vehicle Stop Leads To Drug Seizure In Midland

An early morning vehicle stop in Midland by an officer from the Southern Georgian Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has resulted in the seizure of a quantity of drugs from two individuals.

A traffic infraction at approximately 4:05 a.m. April 7, 2025 led the officer to stop the gold coloured Jeep and speak to the driver and further search the vehicle locating a quantity of substances believed to be listed under the Controlled Drug and Substances Act along with a quantity of drug paraphernalia.

As a result of these investigations, the driver of the vehicle Danielle Hunt 36 years of Barrie has been charged with the following offences.

Possession of a Schedule I Substance- Other Drugs contrary to the Controlled Drug and Substances Act

And Further with the Following Provincial Offences Violations

Fail to have insurance card

Fail to carry permit in vehicle

Disobey stop sign – fail to stop

Driving while under suspension

The passenger of the vehicle, Blair CLARE 33 years of no fixed address Midland was also charged with the offence of Possession of a Schedule I Substance- Other Drugs contrary to the Controlled Drug and Substances Act.

Both accused persons were released from custody to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on May 15, 2025.