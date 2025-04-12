Muskoka Lakes Fire Department To Host Family Safety Day With FREE BBQ Lunch

The Muskoka Lakes Fire Department is proud to announce they will be hosting a Family Safety Day in partnership with the Ontario Provincial Police, CP Rail, the Ministry of Natural Resources and many other community partners. Families are invited to attend this free event to enjoy fun activities, demonstrations, prizes, a free BBQ Lunch and meet Sparky and Smokey Bear.

This event brings together community partners, first responders, and local organizations, while giving families an opportunity to learn more in a safe and informative environment.

Event: Muskoka Lakes Family Safety Day

Date: Saturday, April 26, 2025

Time: 11:00 am – 3:00 pm

Location: Port Carling Arena, 3 Bailey Street, Port Carling, ON