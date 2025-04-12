Simply Spiked Kicks Off Summer Early With Launch Of Its New Flavour, Limeade

1 The fastest growing Cooler in Canada in 2024 is bringing a bold flavour to every sip. Simply Spiked is a premium flavoured alcohol beverage with a refreshing taste of 5% real fruit juice—just what you’d expect from Simply. Simply Spiked Limeade joins the juicy line-up alongside Signature Lemonade and Signature Peach.

“We’ve seen how much our Simply Spiked fans enjoy our bold, juicy flavours, which is why we’re so excited to introduce a new citrus twist with Simply Spiked Limeade,” Jeanene Miniaci, Senior Marketing Manager, Beyond Beer & Innovation. “With citrus being the #1 preferred RTD flavour in Canada, we saw an opportunity to bring Canadians a new, bold limeade experience with the Simply Spiked quality they know and enjoy.”

Try Summer’s newest drink, available in three bold new flavours—Signature Limeade, Cherry Limeade, and Blackberry Limeade. Grab a variety 12-pack to taste them all!

Available now at participating locations across Canada. To learn more, visit simplyspiked.ca and follow the brand on social @SimplySpikedCA.

*This Article Is Sponsored By: Simply Spiked Limeade