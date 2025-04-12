Simply Spiked Kicks Off Summer Early With Launch Of Its New Flavour, Limeade

The bold and refreshing new Limeade flavour joins the Simply Spiked lineup, kick starting Summer with a zesty twist.
Introducing NEW Simply Spiked Limeade, bringing Summer ready Canadians a juicy new flavour to join the Simply Spiked lineup.
The moment we’ve all been waiting for has finally arrived —it’s time to put away our parkas and say hello to awkward tan lines, because Summer is (practically) here! Simply Spiked knows that nothing hits quite like a sunny day in early Spring, when you’re reminded that there’s more to life than snow and darkness. That’s why there’s no better time to bring a taste of Summer with Simply Spiked’s newest flavour – Simply Spiked Limeade.
1 The fastest growing Cooler in Canada in 2024 is bringing a bold flavour to every sip. Simply Spiked is a premium flavoured alcohol beverage with a refreshing taste of 5% real fruit juice—just what you’d expect from Simply. Simply Spiked Limeade joins the juicy line-up alongside Signature Lemonade and Signature Peach.
“We’ve seen how much our Simply Spiked fans enjoy our bold, juicy flavours, which is why we’re so excited to introduce a new citrus twist with Simply Spiked Limeade,” Jeanene Miniaci, Senior Marketing Manager, Beyond Beer & Innovation. “With citrus being the #1 preferred RTD flavour in Canada, we saw an opportunity to bring Canadians a new, bold limeade experience with the Simply Spiked quality they know and enjoy.”
Try Summer’s newest drink, available in three bold new flavours—Signature Limeade, Cherry Limeade, and Blackberry Limeade. Grab a variety 12-pack to taste them all!
Available now at participating locations across Canada. To learn more, visit simplyspiked.ca and follow the brand on social @SimplySpikedCA.
*This Article Is Sponsored By: Simply Spiked Limeade