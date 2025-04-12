Elexicon Energy Wants You To Have Your Say And A Chance To Win

Feedback will help determine level of spending and key investments

Elexicon, the electricity distribution company serving parts of Durham Region, and Belleville, Brock, Gravenhurst and Port Hope, is inviting its customers to play a key role in shaping the future of their community’s energy landscape. The company has launched a customer engagement survey to gather input on its 2027-2031 investment plan. The plan outlines where Elexicon will focus its spending on equipment and infrastructure, and the services it provides. All of these decisions impact the future rates customers will pay on their bills. The goal is to align the plan with customers’ needs and preferences.

Elexicon’s plan addresses a number of challenges that are putting pressure on the electricity system, requiring more resources and new solutions to manage them effectively. The challenges include building electrical capacity to enable communities to grow, replacing deteriorating infrastructure, building a more resilient grid to withstand extreme weather events, responding to increasing electricity needs (such as EVs and heat pumps), and managing rising costs.

Elexicon’s investment plan is a part of an application that will be filed with our regulator, the Ontario Energy Board (OEB) to set future rates our customers pay. The plan has been developed to address the existing challenges and emerging obstacles head on, while continuing to deliver safe and reliable electricity at a reasonable cost.

Customers are encouraged to complete the survey by May 14, 2025. Anyone interested in learning more about Elexicon’s 2027-2031 investment plan and completing the survey can do so by going to elexiconenergy.com/haveyoursay.