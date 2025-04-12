Disturbance Leads To Arrest Of Midland Resident

Officers from the Southern Georgian Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report of a disturbance in the area of Nelson and Robert Streets, Midland at approximately 6:46 p.m. April 9, 2025.

Upon arrival an individual was located in possession of a sharp edged weapon who was also making verbal threats towards persons in the area. The suspect was arrested without injury and transported to Detachment. Awhile in custody, the accused also destroyed property belonging to the Province of Ontario in the cell area.

Charged in connection to these investigations is 35 year old Douglas King of Midland with the following offences contrary to the Criminal Code of Canada.

Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose

Uttering Threats – Cause death or Bodily Harm

Mischief Under $ 5,000

Being intoxicated in public place contrary to the Liquor Licence and Control Act

The accused was held for bail court and will appear before the Ontario Court of Justice Court at a future date.