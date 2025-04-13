RVH And Georgian Launch Unique Adjunct Program To Advance Teaching And Research

Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) and Georgian College are excited to announce a joint initiative that will enhance health research and education through the appointment of adjunct scientists.

This unique partnership, uncommon outside university settings in Canada, leverages the diverse strengths of both institutions and promotes greater knowledge sharing and academic enrichment though active collaboration.

So far, three appointments have been established, aiding RVH’s transition into an academic health sciences centre and supporting Georgian’s goal to foster innovation as one of the top 50 research colleges in Canada. Two of these appointments are from RVH and one from Georgian, with plans to expand this initiative in the near future.

“Innovative research-practice connections like Georgian and RVH’s new adjunct scientist partnership are what strengthen the Ontario health care system,” said Dr. Karima Velji, Assistant Deputy Minister of Health, Ministry of Health on a recent visit to Georgian College. “I want to recognize Georgian and RVH on such a forward-thinking partnership which will boost the next generation of health care professionals and the future of patient care in our province.”

RVH Research Focuses on Advancing Bedside Innovation

Dr. Jesse McLean, RVH’s Director of Research, and Dr. Corey Heerschap, RVH’s Clinical Nurse Specialist for Wound and Ostomy, have been named the first adjunct scientists at Georgian College. Dr. McLean, a Harvard-trained scientist, uses his expertise in laboratory medicine and pathology to explore how emerging health technologies can improve patient care and healthcare systems. Meanwhile, Dr. Heerschap, who recently earned his PhD in nursing from Queen’s University, focuses his research on wound and ostomy management and developing nursing education.

“This partnership enables us to combine our strengths to develop innovative ways to improve healthcare,” said McLean. “As our region grows and our population ages, it’s vital to address local challenges creatively and cost-effectively, ensuring immediate benefits for our patients and families.”

Georgian’s Focus on Nursing Education and Workforce Training

Dr. Stephanie Atthill, a professor and program coordinator for both the Honours Bachelor of Science in Nursing (HBSN) program and the RPN to BScN Advanced Standing Pathway (Bridge) program at Georgian, has been appointed as RVH’s first adjunct scientist. With a PhD in nursing education from Western University, Dr. Atthill brings a wealth of expertise to RVH, specializing in curriculum development, nursing program delivery, simulation pedagogy, and cultural humility.

“The most rewarding part of my work is having the opportunity to shape the future of the nursing profession,” said Atthill. “If my research helps future nurses deliver more compassionate, person-centred care, then I’ve achieved my goal. This also allows me to contribute to the body of nursing knowledge that informs our profession.”

Positive Outcomes from Adjunct Appointments

Having already teamed up, Drs. Atthill and McLean are currently evaluating the effectiveness of how clinical externships at hospitals better train future nursing professionals. These externships offer invaluable hands-on experience and support hospital staff, yet there is much to learn about facilitating a smooth transition for nurses into professional roles. Their research is crucial for developing strategies not only to retain nursing students in the field, but also to ensure they begin their careers successfully and satisfied.

“This partnership is truly innovative,” said Dr. Mira Ray, Executive Director of Research, Innovation and Entrepreneurship at Georgian College. “It’s new for a college in Canada to form formalized adjunct appointments with a hospital. By working with adjunct scientists, our students can participate in applied research projects to develop practical skills by addressing real issues in our community.”

The Future of Adjunct Appointments

These appointments aim to create a solid foundation for numerous future initiatives in teaching and research. Looking ahead, projects will explore diverse healthcare practices and delivery systems, and delve into new health technologies, such as 3D printing, virtual reality, wearable devices, and digital tools such as telemedicine and mobile health apps, broadening the scope of possibilities.