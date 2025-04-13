Gravenhurst Resident Charged With Dangerous Driving After Several Complaints

Bracebridge Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged one driver after receiving complaints from other motorists.

On April 12, 2025 at 5:37 a.m. Bracebridge OPP officers received several traffic complaints about the concerning behaviour of a vehicle travelling south on Bethune Drive in Gravenhurst. Officers quickly located the vehicle and attempted to conduct a traffic stop, however the driver failed to follow the officers’ instructions and minor damage was caused to one police cruiser. The vehicle was brought to a safe stop and police have arrested and charged 29-year-old Taiwo Adedeji of Gravenhurst, ON with Dangerous Operation and Flight from Peace Officer, along with several Highway Traffic Act offenses.

He will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on May 20, 2025 to answer to his charges.