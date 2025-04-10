Take A Survey With Elexicon Energy For Your Chance To WIN

Elexicon Energy is seeking customer feedback on its 2027-2031 investment plan. All customers are being invited to participate in an online survey that is focused on key choices Elexicon needs to make before finalizing the plan. They invite you to provide your feedback

This survey will take approximately 20-30 minutes to complete and can be done at your convenience. If you need to pause and return later to finish the survey, your progress will be saved. They recommend using a laptop or tablet to get the best experience.